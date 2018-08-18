Consolidated Water (CWCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Consolidated Water have outperformed its industry in a year’s time. Consolidated Water’s second-quarter earnings were lower than estimated, but total revenues improved year over year due to solid contribution from its Retail and Bulk Operations. The company is presently utilizing the most advanced technology to convert seawater to potable water. Apart from expanding organically, the company is also working to broaden its operation through strategic acquisition. To further expand its drinking water and wastewater services, the company is working relentlessly to expand its existing operations in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas and Belize. Consolidated Water is exposed to negative foreign exchange fluctuation could adversely impact performance. Fluctuation in weather conditions and risks of contamination of its processed water are other headwinds.”

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th.

NASDAQ CWCO opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $200.52 million, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65. Consolidated Water has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $15.35.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 5.38%. sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Water will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Water by 45.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,082,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,745,000 after buying an additional 339,655 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Water by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 802,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,346,000 after buying an additional 71,379 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Water by 1.3% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 405,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,893,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Water by 41.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 110,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Water by 45.8% in the second quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 146,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 45,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas, Belize, the British Virgin Islands, Mexico, the United States, and Indonesia. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

