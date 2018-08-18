Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Has $21.74 Million Holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (DISCK)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466,338 shares during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C accounts for about 0.9% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $21,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,181,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563,690 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,860,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,324,000. CQS Cayman LP boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. CQS Cayman LP now owns 3,727,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,550,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,123 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $26.64.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.17). Discovery Inc Series C had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st.

Discovery Inc Series C Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

