Contrasting Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM (ACSF) and Capitala Finance (CPTA)

Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM (NASDAQ: CPTA) and Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capitala Finance has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM and Capitala Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM 0 0 0 0 N/A Capitala Finance 0 2 1 0 2.33

Capitala Finance has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.18%. Given Capitala Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Capitala Finance is more favorable than Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM and Capitala Finance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM $17.52 million 7.02 $5.70 million N/A N/A Capitala Finance $51.09 million 2.72 -$6.98 million $0.98 8.88

Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Capitala Finance.

Profitability

This table compares Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM and Capitala Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM 30.24% 3.27% 1.82% Capitala Finance -2.68% 7.81% 3.26%

Dividends

Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Capitala Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.5%. Capitala Finance pays out 102.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.4% of Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of Capitala Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Capitala Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Capitala Finance beats Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM Company Profile

American Capital Senior Floating, Ltd. is a business development company specializing in first lien and second lien floating rate loans. It also invests in equity tranches of collateralized loan obligations equity tranches of collateralized loan obligations.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries. It typically considers investments in the United States. The fund invests $5 million and $50 million per transaction in companies with greater than $4.5 million of TTM EBITDA. It may also invest in senior secured positions in "stretch" senior secured loans. The fund makes minority equity co-investments, alongside management or financial sponsors.

