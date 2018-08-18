Contrasting Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) & Nabors Industries (NBR)

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE: NBR) and Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.5% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of Nabors Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Nabors Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Nabors Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Independence Contract Drilling does not pay a dividend. Nabors Industries pays out -14.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nabors Industries has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Independence Contract Drilling has a beta of 2.63, meaning that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nabors Industries has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Independence Contract Drilling and Nabors Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Contract Drilling 0 1 4 0 2.80 Nabors Industries 0 5 14 0 2.74

Independence Contract Drilling presently has a consensus price target of $6.38, indicating a potential upside of 68.21%. Nabors Industries has a consensus price target of $9.18, indicating a potential upside of 53.33%. Given Independence Contract Drilling’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Independence Contract Drilling is more favorable than Nabors Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Independence Contract Drilling and Nabors Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Contract Drilling -19.21% -7.34% -5.63% Nabors Industries -21.21% -14.97% -5.29%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Independence Contract Drilling and Nabors Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Contract Drilling $90.01 million 1.60 -$24.29 million ($0.53) -7.15 Nabors Industries $2.57 billion 0.83 -$546.81 million ($1.63) -3.67

Independence Contract Drilling has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nabors Industries. Independence Contract Drilling is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nabors Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Independence Contract Drilling beats Nabors Industries on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. Its fleet consists of 14 rigs. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S., Canada, International, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services. It also provides patented steering systems and rig instrumentation software systems, including ROCKIT directional drilling system that offers data collection services to oil and gas exploration and service companies; REVit control system, a stick slip mitigation system; RIGWATCH software, which monitors a rig's real-time performance and provides daily reporting for drilling operations; and DrillSmart software that allows the drilling system to adapt operating parameters and drilling conditions. In addition, the company offers measurement while drilling (MWD) systems and services, such as AccuMP mud pulse MWD system, which is designed to address the various MWD reliability issues; AccuWave collar mounted Electromagnetic MWD system that addresses the needs of the land market through the technology and design techniques; and Nabors' AccuSteer Measurement While Drilling (M/LWD) Suite, which is a premier dynamics evaluation MWD system for performance drilling with integrated advanced geosteering measurements. Further, it manufactures and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, draw works, and other drilling related equipment, such as robotic systems and downhole tools; and provides automated tubular and tool handling equipment. As of December 31, 2017, the company marketed approximately 407 rigs for land-based drilling operations in the United States and Canada, as well as in 20 other countries worldwide; and 38 rigs for offshore drilling operations in the United States and internationally. Nabors Industries Ltd. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

