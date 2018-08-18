Contrasting Kearny Financial (KRNY) & Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock (FMAO)

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ: FMAO) and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock (NASDAQ:FMAO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Kearny Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Kearny Financial has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.5% of Kearny Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Kearny Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kearny Financial and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kearny Financial 1 0 0 0 1.00 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock 0 1 0 0 2.00

Kearny Financial currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.46%. Given Kearny Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kearny Financial is more favorable than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock.

Profitability

This table compares Kearny Financial and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kearny Financial 10.61% 2.75% 0.56% Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock 26.50% 10.78% 1.31%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kearny Financial and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kearny Financial $184.69 million 7.60 $19.60 million N/A N/A Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock $51.98 million 7.82 $12.72 million $1.38 31.80

Kearny Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides various loans comprising one-to-four family mortgage loans; commercial mortgages, including loans secured by multi-family, mixed-use, and nonresidential properties; secured and unsecured business loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, account loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, and loans secured by savings accounts and certificates of deposit; and construction loans to builders/developers and individual homeowners. In addition, it sells insurance products to its customers and the general public through a third party networking arrangement. As of August 16, 2017, the company operated 42 branches located in northern and central New Jersey, and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. Kearny Financial Corp. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending products; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvements loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate loans, such as operation lines of credit and machinery purchase loans; and agricultural and consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and consumer loans, as well as industrial development bonds. Further, it provides automated teller machine services; and online banking, remote deposit capture or electronic deposit processing, merchant credit card, and mobile banking services. As of February 8, 2018, the company operated through 25 offices. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is based in Archbold, Ohio.

