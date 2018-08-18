Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (VLRS) Receives $8.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

VLRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $7.50 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 86,859.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,297,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,693 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 101.1% during the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,218 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the second quarter worth about $145,000.

Shares of VLRS stock opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $626.79 million, a PE ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 0.24.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.17. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.00 million. research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 71 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 12 Airbus A319s, 44 A320s, and 10 A321s. It operates approximately 319 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 27 cities in the United States and Central America.

