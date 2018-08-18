Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 62,982 Shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 62,982 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 5,992.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EBS shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Emergent Biosolutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emergent Biosolutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

In related news, Director George A. Joulwan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $264,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $70,433.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,856 shares of company stock worth $4,832,028 over the last ninety days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock opened at $59.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a twelve month low of $34.56 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 5.59.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.94 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 15.09%. Emergent Biosolutions’s quarterly revenue was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Emergent Biosolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.