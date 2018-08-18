Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Core-Mark reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Core-Mark.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CORE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Core-Mark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Core-Mark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

NASDAQ CORE traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $33.61. 304,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,755. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.63. Core-Mark has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other Core-Mark news, Director Laura Jean Flanagan acquired 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.61 per share, for a total transaction of $39,777.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,909.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary F. Colter acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $91,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 119,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,134.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORE. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Core-Mark by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the fourth quarter valued at about $784,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the fourth quarter valued at about $685,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 87.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 396,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 184,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the first quarter valued at about $952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core-Mark (CORE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.