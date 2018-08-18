Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) Stake Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Core-Mark worth $7,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,894,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,323,000 after purchasing an additional 84,632 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 7.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,174,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,228,000 after purchasing an additional 153,074 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 0.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,013,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 32.1% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 427,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 104,052 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 87.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 396,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 184,953 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Laura Jean Flanagan bought 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.61 per share, for a total transaction of $39,777.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,909.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary F. Colter bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,134.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CORE stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.63. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $34.79.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 0.21%. analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Loop Capital set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Core-Mark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Core-Mark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Core-Mark in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products.

