CorMedix (CRMD) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) were down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 65,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,264,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRMD shares. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on CorMedix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 318.95% and a negative net margin of 16,300.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million.

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

