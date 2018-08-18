Coupecoin (COUPE) Reaches One Day Volume of $110.00

Coupecoin (CURRENCY:COUPE) traded up 85.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Coupecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Crex24. In the last seven days, Coupecoin has traded 79.9% higher against the dollar. Coupecoin has a market cap of $8,518.00 and $110.00 worth of Coupecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015769 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000329 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00280163 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00153117 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000192 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011432 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00031484 BTC.

About Coupecoin

Coupecoin’s total supply is 8,001,599,000 coins and its circulating supply is 218,281,462 coins. The official website for Coupecoin is www.coupecoin.com. Coupecoin’s official Twitter account is @coupecoinllc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coupecoin Coin Trading

Coupecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coupecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coupecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coupecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

