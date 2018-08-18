Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

MGM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.07.

Shares of MGM opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $38.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.38.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $100,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $179,349.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,414.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,459 shares of company stock worth $378,854 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 124,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 44,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 80.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

