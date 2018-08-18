Crew Energy (CR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Crew Energy (TSE:CR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.67.

CR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. GMP Securities set a C$3.75 price objective on Crew Energy in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 11th.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Ryan Shay bought 20,000 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00. Also, insider Gmt Capital Corp sold 17,100 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.58, for a total value of C$27,018.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 147,670 shares of company stock valued at $323,858 and sold 27,800 shares valued at $43,540.

Crew Energy stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.92. 246,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,305. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.37 and a 12-month high of C$4.71.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.