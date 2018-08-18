Critical Review: DBS Grp HOLDING/S (DBSDY) versus Old National Bancorp (ONB)

DBS Grp HOLDING/S (NASDAQ: ONB) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

DBS Grp HOLDING/S pays an annual dividend of $3.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Old National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. DBS Grp HOLDING/S pays out 68.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old National Bancorp pays out 47.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DBS Grp HOLDING/S and Old National Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBS Grp HOLDING/S $11.09 billion 4.24 $3.17 billion $4.97 14.86 Old National Bancorp $678.72 million 4.43 $95.72 million $1.10 17.95

DBS Grp HOLDING/S has higher revenue and earnings than Old National Bancorp. DBS Grp HOLDING/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

DBS Grp HOLDING/S has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of DBS Grp HOLDING/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DBS Grp HOLDING/S and Old National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DBS Grp HOLDING/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Old National Bancorp 0 9 3 0 2.25

Old National Bancorp has a consensus target price of $19.73, indicating a potential downside of 0.12%. Given Old National Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Old National Bancorp is more favorable than DBS Grp HOLDING/S.

Profitability

This table compares DBS Grp HOLDING/S and Old National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBS Grp HOLDING/S 29.57% 9.74% 0.95% Old National Bancorp 15.19% 8.08% 1.01%

About DBS Grp HOLDING/S

DBS Group Holdings Ltd, an investment holding company, provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers. The Institutional Banking segment provides financial services and products for bank and non-bank financial institutions, government-linked companies, large corporates, and small and medium sized businesses. Its products and services comprise short-term working capital financing and specialized lending; cash management, trade finance, and securities and fiduciary services; treasury and markets products; and corporate finance and advisory banking, as well as capital markets solutions. The Treasury Markets segment is involved in structuring, market-making, and trading in a range of treasury products. The Others segment offers stock broking and Islamic banking services. The company operates approximately 280 branches across 17 markets. DBS Group Holdings Ltd was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. It also provides debit and ATM cards, telephone access, and online banking, as well as other electronic and mobile banking services; and cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, and investment advisory services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 191 banking centers located primarily in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota. Old National Bancorp was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

