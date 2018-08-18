Crown Market Capitalization Achieves $5.59 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. Crown has a market cap of $5.59 million and $9,744.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00004443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, C-CEX, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Crown has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,400.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $551.83 or 0.08631312 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00014161 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00029676 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.67 or 0.02137627 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00065893 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00001134 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000550 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 19,712,343 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Crown is crown.tech. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crown can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, C-CEX, Braziliex, CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

