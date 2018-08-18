Cubits (QBT) Price Hits $0.0011

Cubits (CURRENCY:QBT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last seven days, Cubits has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One Cubits coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Cubits has a total market cap of $0.00 and $8.00 worth of Cubits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003490 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000527 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000366 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008470 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Cubits Profile

Cubits (QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Cubits’ total supply is 73,335,366 coins. Cubits’ official website is qbt.scificrypto.info.

Cubits Coin Trading

Cubits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cubits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cubits using one of the exchanges listed above.

