D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys Shares of 6,677 Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,555.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000.

REXR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.38.

In related news, Director Richard S. Ziman sold 102,043 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $3,195,986.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,231.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $32.91.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $51.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 2.93%. research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 158 properties with approximately 19.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 19 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

