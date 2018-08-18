D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $219,000 in Wix.Com Ltd (WIX) Stock

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Wix.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Wix.Com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Wix.Com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.Com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Monday, July 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Wix.Com to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.24.

Wix.Com stock opened at $102.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -102.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Wix.Com Ltd has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $112.40.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.76 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Wix.Com Ltd will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

