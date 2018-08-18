Data I/O (DAIO) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) have trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Data I/O earned a daily sentiment score of 0.34 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the electronics maker an impact score of 47.9144321509766 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

DAIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Data I/O in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Data I/O from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th.

DAIO stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.36. 28,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,419. Data I/O has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $43.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Data I/O had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers off-line automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an in-line automated programming systems.

