Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 651 Shares of 3M Co (MMM)

Davidson Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $7,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 3M by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,148,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,593,985,000 after buying an additional 320,406 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in 3M by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,377,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,238,278,000 after buying an additional 257,182 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in 3M by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,644,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $800,016,000 after buying an additional 473,250 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in 3M by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,131,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $419,319,000 after buying an additional 103,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in 3M by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,105,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $462,090,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $204.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $190.57 and a fifty-two week high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.32%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MED lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on 3M from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $259.77 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on 3M from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.03.

In other news, insider Jon T. Lindekugel sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $1,301,294.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

