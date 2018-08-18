Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,652,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,874,000 after purchasing an additional 292,449 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 869,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,310,000 after purchasing an additional 59,010 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 854.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 424,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,241,000 after purchasing an additional 380,230 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 321.8% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 420,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,896,000 after purchasing an additional 321,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 21.9% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,534,000 after purchasing an additional 68,935 shares during the last quarter.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on DECK. ValuEngine lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $137.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.85.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $119.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 12-month low of $61.37 and a 12-month high of $122.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The textile maker reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share. analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Brian Spaly acquired 1,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.17 per share, for a total transaction of $113,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,015.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas George sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total value of $1,186,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.