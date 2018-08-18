DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last Week

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $4.64 million and $16,194.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00004613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00017112 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00022357 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003910 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00028410 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00247243 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011918 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 20,742,601 coins and its circulating supply is 15,767,145 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, Kucoin, Crex24, Coindeal and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

