Delivery Hero (DHER) PT Set at €52.25 by Barclays

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €52.25 ($59.38) target price from Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.98% from the company’s previous close.

DHER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €49.85 ($56.65).

Shares of DHER opened at €45.84 ($52.09) on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €25.15 ($28.58) and a 52 week high of €39.87 ($45.31).

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero AG provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

