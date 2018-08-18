Despegar.com (DESP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.55 million. Despegar.com’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:DESP opened at $17.03 on Friday. Despegar.com has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Despegar.com from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Despegar.com from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Despegar.com from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Despegar.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp set a $27.00 price target on Despegar.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its Websites and mobile applications in Latin America. It operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products under the Despegar and Decolar brands, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

