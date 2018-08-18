Deutsche Bank (DB) Shares Gap Down to $11.24

Shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.37, but opened at $11.24. Deutsche Bank shares last traded at $11.23, with a volume of 101035 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on DB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered Deutsche Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Deutsche Bank from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 10th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter. equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank AG will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 3,809.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.