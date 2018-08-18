Deutsche Strategic Income Trust (KST) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.03

News stories about Deutsche Strategic Income Trust (NYSE:KST) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Deutsche Strategic Income Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the investment management company an impact score of 45.4645328921386 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE:KST remained flat at $$12.46 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,009. Deutsche Strategic Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $12.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 13th.

Deutsche Strategic Income Trust Company Profile

There is no company description available for DWS Strategic Income Trust.

