Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

DHIL stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,926. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $219.90. The company has a market capitalization of $651.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 60.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

