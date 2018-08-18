Diamondback Energy (FANG) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $176.00 to $164.00. The stock had previously closed at $116.98, but opened at $120.01. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Diamondback Energy shares last traded at $119.91, with a volume of 62321 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $167.00 target price on Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

In related news, VP Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 832 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total value of $106,878.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at $885,988.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. Hollis sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.85, for a total value of $644,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,954,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 57.5% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,102,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 9.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,777 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $526.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

