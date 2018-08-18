Digitex Futures Price Hits $0.0072 (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $5.07 million and approximately $66,198.00 worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex Futures token can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. In the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex Futures alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005084 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000338 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00292014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00154352 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000197 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011681 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033191 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,000,000 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com. The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures.

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.