Dimecoin (DIME) Price Down 12.3% Over Last Week

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 46.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Novaexchange, Cryptopia and Livecoin. Dimecoin has a market cap of $5.97 million and $1,794.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00017291 BTC.

ALQO (ALQO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002226 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008642 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002689 BTC.

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dimecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

