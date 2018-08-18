Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) Position Boosted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth about $4,559,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

DIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 415 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $29,801.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

DIN stock opened at $80.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.10, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Dine Brands Global Inc has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $82.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.05.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.19% and a negative net margin of 50.50%. The company had revenue of $184.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 19th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 60.72%.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.