Dixie Group (DXYN) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -0.03

Headlines about Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) have trended somewhat negative recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dixie Group earned a coverage optimism score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the textile maker an impact score of 47.9454245880694 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of DXYN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. 183,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,550. Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.42 million, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Get Dixie Group alerts:

Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $106.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.00 million. Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. equities research analysts predict that Dixie Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Dixie Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dixie Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th.

Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications primarily in the United States. It offers residential carpets and custom rugs, specialty carpets and rugs, residential tufted broadloom and rugs, and broadloom and modular carpet tiles.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.