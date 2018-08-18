DomRaider One Day Trading Volume Reaches $119,631.00 (DRT)

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. DomRaider has a total market cap of $3.65 million and $119,631.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DomRaider has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One DomRaider token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, YoBit and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015856 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000335 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00281007 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00153593 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000198 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011575 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00032083 BTC.

About DomRaider

DomRaider was first traded on August 29th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com.

Buying and Selling DomRaider

DomRaider can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DomRaider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DomRaider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

