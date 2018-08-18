Dowdupont Inc. Acquires 38,106 Shares of AgroFresh Solutions Inc (AGFS) Stock

AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) major shareholder Dowdupont Inc. bought 38,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $230,160.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dowdupont Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 13th, Dowdupont Inc. acquired 38,929 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $251,870.63.

On Thursday, August 9th, Dowdupont Inc. acquired 38,377 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $267,871.46.

On Tuesday, August 7th, Dowdupont Inc. acquired 3,369 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $23,549.31.

On Friday, August 3rd, Dowdupont Inc. acquired 19,608 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $137,256.00.

On Wednesday, August 1st, Dowdupont Inc. acquired 21,618 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $151,326.00.

On Monday, July 30th, Dowdupont Inc. acquired 18,788 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $131,516.00.

On Thursday, July 26th, Dowdupont Inc. acquired 1,650 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $11,550.00.

On Monday, July 23rd, Dowdupont Inc. acquired 9,265 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $64,855.00.

On Wednesday, July 18th, Dowdupont Inc. acquired 1,898 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $13,286.00.

On Monday, July 16th, Dowdupont Inc. acquired 45,899 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $320,834.01.

NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $5.43 on Friday. AgroFresh Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $18.84 million during the quarter. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 1.17%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGFS. BidaskClub lowered shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AgroFresh Solutions from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dow Chemical Co. DE lifted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dow Chemical Co. DE now owns 18,431,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,206,000 after buying an additional 253,366 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $16,466,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 30.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,911,000 after buying an additional 399,393 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 8.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 740,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 57,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 8.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 22,470 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

