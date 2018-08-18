Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dr. Reddy’s enjoys a strong position in the generics market. As of Jun 30, 2018, Dr. Reddy’s had 112 generic filings (109 abbreviated New Drug Applications [ANDAs] and three new drug applications) that are pending for the FDA approval. Of these 109 ANDAs, 61 were Para IV filings and 30 have first-to-file status. Approval of new generics should further bolster the portfolio. The company is also making inroads in the lucrative biosimilars market. In addition, the company’s focus on operational efficiencies helped in significantly improving its margin profile. Shares have outperformed the industry in the last twelve months. However, price erosion in the North America Generics market still persists. The European market is also witnessing a decline due to higher price erosion in some of the key molecules. Dr. Reddy’s is undertaking strategic measures to combat these challenges. “

Get Dr.Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.76.

Shares of RDY stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $33.83. 255,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,604. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.22. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52 week low of $28.13 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $549.32 million for the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 11.74%. equities research analysts expect that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,332,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 29,814.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 863,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 860,751 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,941.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after acquiring an additional 289,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 15,124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 21,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.