Dragon Coins (DRG) Price Hits $0.17

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Dragon Coins has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $198,612.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dragon Coins has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Dragon Coins token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00002642 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Qryptos, HitBTC, IDEX and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000338 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00292195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00154699 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000198 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011652 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00033520 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins launched on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io.

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos, Sistemkoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

