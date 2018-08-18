Drax Group Plc (DRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 338.33 ($4.32).

DRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. AlphaValue raised shares of Drax Group to an “add” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 350 ($4.46) to GBX 410 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Drax Group to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th.

LON:DRX opened at GBX 373.80 ($4.77) on Friday. Drax Group has a 52 week low of GBX 218 ($2.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 368.70 ($4.70).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. The company owns and operates Drax Power Station that produces electricity from biomass located in Selby, North Yorkshire; and develops open-cycle gas turbine projects.

