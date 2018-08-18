Dropbox Inc (DBX) Stake Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 574,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $18,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 702.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Galileo PTC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dropbox to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dropbox from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.29.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. Dropbox Inc has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.14.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Dropbox Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc in October 2009. Dropbox Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

