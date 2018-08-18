Duke Energy (DUK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Guggenheim in a note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $86.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

NYSE DUK opened at $82.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.10. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $91.80.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 11.52%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $40,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $566,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,513.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,779 shares of company stock valued at $956,650. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 80,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

