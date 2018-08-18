Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:EFT opened at $14.82 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $15.29.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The Trust will, as a secondary objective, also seek preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

