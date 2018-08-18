Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (ETB)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd.

NYSE:ETB opened at $16.75 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a United States-based diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more the United States indices on a portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate earnings from the option.

