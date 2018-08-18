Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (ETV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.16

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.16 and last traded at $16.14, with a volume of 1424 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1108 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETV. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport during the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 23.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 163.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 383,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 238,034 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

