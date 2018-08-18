eBay Inc (EBAY) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,549,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 357,455 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $92,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. lifted its position in eBay by 506.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 2,910 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in eBay by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in eBay by 223.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,128 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $34.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $32.85 and a twelve month high of $46.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The e-commerce company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 20.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “$37.95” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “$34.11” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “$34.11” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

In related news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $163,814.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,628.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 9,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $352,200.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,478.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,186 shares of company stock worth $4,151,543. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

