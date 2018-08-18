Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.66 Million

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Electrify.Asia token can now be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TDAX, Gate.io, DDEX and IDAX. Electrify.Asia has a market capitalization of $4.66 million and approximately $226,436.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000333 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00282123 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00152700 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000194 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011454 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00032560 BTC.

About Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia’s launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 447,849,572 tokens. Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia. Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, IDEX, Kucoin, TDAX, Gate.io, DDEX, HitBTC and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

