Elite Market Capitalization Hits $2.31 Million (1337)

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded up 28.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 18th. Elite has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $1,451.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elite has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. One Elite coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00016639 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00022239 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003865 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00028304 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00254832 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011712 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Elite Profile

Elite (1337) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 29,043,441,459 coins and its circulating supply is 26,241,088,344 coins. The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elite’s official Twitter account is @1337CoinUpdates. The official website for Elite is www.elitecurrency.net.

Buying and Selling Elite

Elite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

