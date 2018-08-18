Elmira Savings Bank (ESBK) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Elmira Savings Bank earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 48.5554072096128 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ ESBK remained flat at $$20.50 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703. The stock has a market cap of $70.52 million, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.18. Elmira Savings Bank has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $21.10.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter.

Elmira Savings Bank Company Profile

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts deposit products, such as savings and money market accounts, individual retirement arrangements, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

