Emerge Energy Services (EMES) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE:EMES) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.52. 2,183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 530,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMES. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Emerge Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Emerge Energy Services from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Emerge Energy Services in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Emerge Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Emerge Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerge Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Get Emerge Energy Services alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $192.41 million, a PE ratio of -46.09 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $101.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.78 million. Emerge Energy Services had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 40.78%. Emerge Energy Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Emerge Energy Services LP will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMES. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Emerge Energy Services during the first quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Emerge Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,134,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Emerge Energy Services by 42.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 198,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 58,700 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Emerge Energy Services by 156.1% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 88,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Emerge Energy Services by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 22,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

About Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES)

Emerge Energy Services LP, through its subsidiary, Superior Silica Sands LLC, operates an energy services company in the United States. It engages in mining, producing, and distributing silica sand, which is a primary input for the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. The company serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Emerge Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerge Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.