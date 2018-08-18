Emerson Electric (EMR) PT Raised to $83.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price hoisted by Argus from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.39.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR opened at $74.86 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $57.47 and a twelve month high of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.48%.

In other news, insider Michael H. Train sold 24,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $1,726,902.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,626 shares in the company, valued at $8,691,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Pelch sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $475,804.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,788,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 37.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,385,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,393 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,480.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,156,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,470 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7,027.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 935,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after purchasing an additional 922,477 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 173.5% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,226,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,754,000 after purchasing an additional 777,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.