Employers (EIG) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.16

Media coverage about Employers (NYSE:EIG) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Employers earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.5499743527237 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of EIG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.05. 132,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,048. Employers has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $50.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.38. Employers had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $204.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.79 million. analysts forecast that Employers will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.68%.

Several research analysts have commented on EIG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Employers in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Employers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

In other news, EVP Lenard T. Ormsby sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $243,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,034.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lawrence S. Rogers sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $35,112.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,578 shares of company stock valued at $743,038 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; and alternative distribution channels comprising its partners, as well as through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations.

