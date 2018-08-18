Equinix (EQIX) Price Target Increased to $483.00 by Analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group to $483.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EQIX. Citigroup raised their price target on Equinix from $494.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Equinix from $526.00 to $521.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $520.00 price target on Equinix and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $507.10.

EQIX stock traded down $4.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $438.77. 486,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,728. Equinix has a 12 month low of $370.79 and a 12 month high of $495.35. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 5.71%. Equinix’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 18.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.28 per share. This represents a $9.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.22%.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.24, for a total transaction of $108,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,233.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,500 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.49, for a total value of $663,735.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,062,665.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,916 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.1% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,251,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,074,000 after purchasing an additional 45,315 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 12.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,084,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,629,000 after purchasing an additional 226,090 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 18.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,170,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,060,000 after purchasing an additional 181,449 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,564,000 after purchasing an additional 17,053 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,500,000 after purchasing an additional 17,810 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 48 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

